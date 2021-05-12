Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” franchise is adding a new limited series spinoff centered on Ryan Serhant’s multimillion-dollar home renovation.

Set to premiere on Thursday, June 3, “Million Dollar Listing: Ryan’s Renovation” follows Serhant and his wife Emilia as they “gut the newly acquired 7,900 square foot home to create the home of their dreams with enough room for their big Greek family.”

Episodes will chronicle the transformation of the five-floor property, including “bumps and curveballs” along the way, like “COVID postponements, elevator installations, questioned decisions and millions spent over budget.”

Watch a preview of the series above.

“Million Dollar Listing” producers World of Wonder will produce the series, with Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell, Nick Prescott and Kevin Maynard serving as executive producers. The new project joins the flagship series “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and spinoff “Million Dollar Listing New York.”