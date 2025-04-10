As ‘Minecraft’ Eyes Over $65 Million 2nd Weekend, Revenge, War and Jesus Offer Box Office Alternatives

As Warner Bros./Legendary’s “A Minecraft Movie” looks to prove that its status as a viral phenomenon is not a fluke, a flurry of films from mostly specialty distributors are hitting theaters this weekend, hoping to build word-of-mouth ahead of Palm Sunday. Disney/20th Century’s “The Amateur” and Angel Studios’ “The King of Kings” are among the set of five new releases.

But all eyes, of course, will be on “Minecraft” as it tries to turn the April box office into the pre-summer bonanza that theaters usually see in March. The videos and memes surrounding the film and its screenings have only grown since it topped “Barbie” with a $163 million domestic opening.