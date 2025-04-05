Unfinished Version of ‘Minecraft Movie’ Leaks Online as Film Soars Past Box Office Expectations

The film hit piracy websites as it heads towards a $150 million opening weekend

"A Minecraft Movie" (Warner Bros.)
An unfinished version of “A Minecraft Movie” leaked online this week, filled with incomplete visual effects as it hit piracy websites. And yet, “A Minecraft Movie” is currently soaring past box office expectations, looking to cross $150 million this weekend.

The unfinished “Minecraft” was largely taken down on those sites by Warner Bros. and Legendary, but screenshots from that cut have made their way onto social media. While leaks aren’t unheard of, especially once a film hits theaters, the fact that an early version of the movie made its way onto piracy sites leads to questions about security surrounding the film as it was being completed.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

After projections had the film opening at $70 million, “A Minecraft Movie” is now heading for an opening weekend north of $150 million, a massive win for Warner Bros. when the studio most needs it. The film had a $58 million opening day, the best for 2025 so far, and could soar even higher. This despite mostly tepid reviews, but the audience turning out is largely Gen Z who are unfazed by critical reception.

Adam Chitwood

