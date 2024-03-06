Ming-Na Wen Joins Sony’s ‘Karate Kid’

Ming Na has joined the cast of Sony Pictures upcoming “Karate Kid” reboot, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

“Karate Kid” also stars 17-year-old Chinese American actor Ben Wang in the title role, along with Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan who will reprise their roles from the original franchise and its reboot. Joshua Jackson and Sadie Stanley have also recently joined the cast.

Set to direct the project is director Jonathan Entwistle, known for his work on the Netflix series “I Am Not Okay With This” and “The End of the F***ing World.” The script comes from Rob Lieber, writer of the popular children’s film “Peter Rabbit.”

Producing is veteran producer Karen Rosenfelt, whose credits include the “Twilight” saga and the “Percy Jackson” films.

Over its 40-year lifespan, the massively popular “Karate Kid” franchise has earned over $618 million at the global box office. Its hit spin-off series, “Cobra Kai” has introduced the property to a new generation and earned an Emmy nomination in the process.

Ming-Na Wen is next slated to shoot the lead of the film “Peachville” opposite Academy Award nominee Paul Giamatti and Simon Pegg. Wen recently received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023. She was also recently named a Disney Legend alongside Robert Downey, Jr. and Jon Favreau, amongst others, for giving life to such characters as Mulan in the “Mulan” franchise, Agent Mae in Marvel’s “Agents of SHIELD” and June in the seminal feature “The Joy Luck Club,” based upon Amy Tan’s novel.

Wen currently stars as Fennec Shand on the hit Disney+ series “The Book of Boba Fett,” a spinoff of “The Mandalorian.” She can also currently be seen in HBO Max show “Hacks.”

Ming Na Wen is repped by LinK Entertainment.

Variety first reported the news.