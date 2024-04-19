‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Cast and Character Guide

Guy Ritchie’s “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare” is now in theaters, and you’ll recognize many of the faces in it.
Following a group of men on an unsanctioned government mission to help seize the Atlantic back from Nazi control, the movie is based on a true story, and a true mission, known as “Operation Postmaster.”
Here are all the people you need to know in this movie.
Gus March-Phillips (Henry Cavill) — The leader of this merry gang is Gus March-Phillips, played by Henry Cavill. The actor is, of course, best known for playing Superman and starring in “The Witcher,” as well as the “Enola Holmes” films on Netflix.
Anders Lassen (Alan Ritchson) — Anders is deadly with both a bow and an axe — and really, his bare hands — but boy is he lovable. He’s played by Alan Ritchson, who fans will most recently recognize as the star of Prime Video’s “Reacher.” (Ironically enough, given his choice of weapon, he also appeared in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as Gloss).
Marjorie Stewart (Eiza González) — Marjorie is the sly vixen in this movie, and she can more than handle herself. She’s played by “3 Body Problem,” “Ambulance” and “Baby Driver” star Eiza González.
Geoffrey Appleyard (Alex Pettyfer) — Geoffrey is a key member of the Ministry, one that Gus absolutely requires. He’s played by Alex Pettyfer, who you might recognize as the star of “I Am Number Four” or as Adam from “Magic Mike.”
Heron (Babs Olusanmokun) — For most of the movie, Marjorie is on an island working with Heron to set the dominos in place for the Ministry. Heron is played by Babs Olusanmokun, who you might’ve most recently seen in “Dune: Part Two.” He plays Jamis in the franchise. He was also Sowande in Netflix’s Marvel series “The Defenders.”
Freddy Alvarez (Henry Golding) — Freddy is an explosives whiz who really gets cranky if he doesn’t have something to blow up. He’s delightfully portrayed by “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Snake Eyes” star Henry Golding, who previously worked with Ritchie on his film “The Gentlemen.”
Henry Hayes (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) — Henry Hayes is a young sailor that Gus takes under his wing and thus, he’s fiercely loyal. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays him, after gaining recognition for starring as Hardin Scott in the “After” films. He also happens to be Ralph Fiennes nephew.
Brigadier Gubbins, a.k.a M (Cary Elwes) — M is the man who recruits the Ministry for their secret mission, and he’s played accordingly by a screen legend. Cary Elwes is best known for starring in films like “The Princess Bride,” “Saw,” “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and many, many more. He recently worked with Ritchie on the 2023 film “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.”
Winston Churchill (Rory Kinnear) — Naturally, Winston Churchill plays a pretty big role in this story. He’s played by Rory Kinnear, known for his work in the James Bond franchise ironically enough. Kinnear also stars in “Our Flag Means Death,” “Penny Dreadful” and “The Imitation Game.”
Heinrich Luhr (Til Schweiger) — As they say in the film, the only thing worse than a Nazi is Heinrich Luhr. He’s a brutal Nazi leader, and he’s played by Til Schweiger. Schweiger is best known for movies like “Inglorious Basterds,” “This Means War” and more.
Kambili Kalu (Danny Sapani) — The thing about attacking a major Nazi harbor is, it requires more than just a few men. So, KB is who they go to for help. He’s played by Danny Sapani, who you might’ve spotted as an Elder in the “Black Panther” films. He also starred in seven episodes of “Killing Eve” as Jamie.
Leave a Reply