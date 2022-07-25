Mira Sorvino shared a heartfelt goodbye to her father, Paul Sorvino, after the “Goodfellas” actor, who was also a singer and sculptor, died of natural causes on Monday at the age of 83.

“My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder- a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend,” she wrote on Twitter.

Several fans also shared a clip of Mira’s Best Supporting Actress speech at the 1996 Oscars in which Paul is reduced to tears after she credits him for her talent.

Actress Jane Lynch mentioned a moving moment from 10 years ago in her reply to Mira’s tweet: “Your father sang Danny Boy for my Aunt Marge at The Chicago Film Critics Awards in 2012. We all cried. Holding you and the family in light and love.”

Forrest Whitaker shared a photo of himself and the former “Law & Order” star from the set of “Godfather of Harlem,” with the caption, “It was very special to get to sit quietly with the great Paul Sorvino, talking through the games of life. I’m sending much comfort and love to his family, and wish them all eternal blessings, love, and light.” Sorvino played real-life gangster Frank Costello in 13 episodes of the Epix series.

Ralph Macchio, who costarred with Sorvino in the 2017 comedy “Lost Cat Corona,” tweeted, “The great Paul Sorvino. So many memorable roles in in so many genres. #RIP to a one of the truest and honest actors I had had the pleasure of working with and getting to know.”

“I feel so fortunate that I had a chance to work with the great Paul Sorvino,” Marlee Matlin shared. “And now I am so sad to read of his passing. Not only was he kind, he was so talented and so giving as an actor. I am sending my love to Mira and the rest of the family. He will definitely be missed. RIP.” The two costarred in the 2013 movie “Foreclosed.”

Holly Robinson Peete also remembered the actor fondly after appearing with him in the 1979 movie “Dummy.” She tweeted, “I’m soooo sad to hear about Paul Sorvino. I was in my 1st movie in 1979 with him and my great friend @levarburton – I was just 15 …I remember being SO nervous but I just recall him being so nice and lovely to me A GREAT man. Rest In Peace.”