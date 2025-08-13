‘Miss Governor’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in Tyler Perry’s Netflix Comedy?

Tyler Perry’s “Miss Governor” is headed back to Netflix screens with its second half of the first season, and we’re here to show you all the stars who make up the cast.
Season 1 premiered in two batches. The first portion is now available to watch on Netflix, and Part 2 drops on the streamer on Thursday. “Miss Governor” is now the second series to come from Perry’s multi-year deal with Netflix and his first comedy series on the platform.
The cast features longtime actors and fresh faces that all bring comedic flair and fun to the show. So let’s get into them — check out the full cast list below.
Terri J. Vaughn as Antoinette Dunkerson
Terri J. Vaughn stars as Antoinette Dunkerson, she’s a politician who’s won her goal of becoming Lieutenant Governor. Now, with new responsibilities and a fresh batch of challenges, she’ll have to juggle her professional and personal life.
Vaughn previously starred in “The Steve Harvey Show,” “Meet the Browns,” “All of Us,” both “Girlfriends Getaway” films and more.
Jade Novah as Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson
Jade Novah stars as Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson. She’s Antoinette’s cousin who serves as Antoinette’s assistant on her campaign. She’s also dating Basil.
Jade Novah is more known for her career as an award-winning singer, but she previously guest-starred in “The Simpsons” and “30 Days to Life.”
Jo Marie Payton as Cleo Dunkerson
Jo Marie Payton plays Antoinette’s outspoken and bossy mother Cleo Dunkerson. She would do anything for her daughter and that includes helping out her campaign by promoting her run anywhere she can — even if it’s the strip club. She also doesn’t mind giving her daughter unsolicited parenting advice.
Payton is best known for playing Harriet Winslow on “Family Matters.” She also starred in “Perfect Strangers,” “Proud Family,” “Moesha” and more.
Drew Olivia Tillman as Lola Dunkerson
Drew Olivia Tillman stars as Lola Dunkerson, Antoinette’s daughter. Lola beats to her own drum and defies her mother’s wishes, often causing friction in their relationship. Despite how proud her mother is of the campaign run for governor, Lola couldn’t care less and would rather have no connection to it.
Tillman previously starred in “This Is Us,” “Mixed-ish,” “FBI,” and “Roxanne Roxanne.”
Tré Boyd as Titus Dunkerson
Tré Boyd plays Titus Dunkerson, Antoinette’s son. He’s much more tame than his sister Lola and respects his mother’s dreams.
Boyd previously starred in “House of Payne,” and also appeared in several shorts, including “The Fanatics,” “Borrowed Time” and more.
Dyon Brooks as Basil Henderson
Dyon Brooks stars as Basil Henderson, Shamika’s boyfriend and Antoinette’s driver. Though he’s not the most dependable, his relationship to Antoinette is the only thing keeping him out of the unemployment line.
Brooks has a beaming career as a stand-up comic, but he previously starred in “A Naughty Christmess Story.”
Robert Craighead as Governor Irwin Harper
Robert Craighead stars as Governor Irwin Harper. On the outside, citizens see him as a well-spoken, kind gentleman. But behind closed doors, he’s a racist who despises working with Antoinette because of the color of her skin.
Craighead previously starred in “Ruthless,” “Future Man,” “Shirley,” “Strange Darling” and more.