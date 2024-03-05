The finale of Miss World 2024 has found its broadcasting partner in The Africa Channel, TheWrap has learned. In the U.S., the beauty pageant will air exclusively on the network.

The three-hour broadcast for the 71st Miss World Final will take place on March 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

This year has seen a record-setting number of contestants representing African nations. Altogether, there are 28 contestants from African nations out of the 120 total contestants competing in the “Beauty with a Purpose” themed competition. These include young women who are representing Angola, Botswana, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“We are delighted to bring the Miss World 2024 Final to our viewers and felt that by drawing attention to Africa and amplifying the causes advocated by these accomplished women participating from the continent, we would further the pageant’s theme of ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ and our own mission of presenting contemporary African narratives,” Karen Juve, vice president of programming at The Africa Channel, said in a press release.

All contestants are currently in India ahead of the finale. The 71st Miss World Final will premiere live from Mumbai, India, at the Jio World Convention Centre. Munish Gupta, an advisor to the Miss World Organization in India, says the event will “showcase the rich tapestry of India’s culture, traditions, heritage, arts and crafts, textiles, cuisine, [and] tourism to a massive global audience.”

In 2023, The Africa Channel exclusively premiered the Miss World South Africa pageant in the U.S. The winner of the competition was Claude Mashego, a medical doctor who has used her platform to advocate for social change. She is part of the Miss World 2024 competition and represents South Africa.

The oldest existing international beauty pageant, Miss World was created in the United Kingdom in 1951. The organization has raise more than £1 billion for charities that help disabled and underprivileged children. It’s considered one of the “Big Four” beauty pageants alongside Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth.