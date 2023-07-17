mission-impossible-dead-reckoning

Tom Cruise mid-air in "Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1" (Paramount/Skydance)

Can ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Last at the Box Office Against the Power of ‘Barbenheimer’?

by | July 17, 2023 @ 1:33 PM

Paramount insiders have faith that Tom Cruise’s action spectacle will still draw tickets despite competition from ”Barbie“ and ”Oppenheimer“

After its franchise record $235 million global opening, Paramount/Skydance’s “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” still has a long way to go to turn a profit at the box office against its COVID-inflated $290 million budget, but the overwhelming praise that it has earned from critics and audiences has put it in position to accomplish that mission.

That is, assuming that it can still maintain moviegoers’ attention after what is set up to be the most competitive weekend the box office has seen in years.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Many people plan to see both "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" the day the movies premiere.

What’s Behind ‘Barbenheimer’ Fever? What Viewers Are Saying | Charts
barbie-oppenheimer-barbenheimer

AMC Says ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ Double-Feature Ticket Sales Have Doubled in Past Week
Lew Wasserman Hollywood strike

Hollywood on Double Strike: Where’s Our Lew Wasserman When We Need One?
DEI EXEC STORY Photo credit: Christopher Smith

Hollywood’s Diversity Exec Exodus Exposes Industry-Wide Dysfunction – What Is the Path Forward? | Exclusive
mission-impossible-dead-reckoning-part-1-tom-cruise-hayley-atwell

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Plots Course for $78 Million 5-Day Box Office Start
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher (C) joins SAG-AFTRA and WGA members as they strike outside Netflix offices on July 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Jig Is Up!': Inside the Blistering Hot First Day of Hollywood’s Double Strike | Video

Media Mogul Mo Abudu Says Entertainment Should Look to ‘Afrofuturism': ‘Be a Little Bit Less Risk-Averse’

Entertainment Stocks Slump as Hollywood Strike Widens to SAG-AFTRA