The cast of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, Part Two” has just gotten bigger.

After news leaked last week that Holt McCallany would be joining the cast of “Mission: Impossible 8” (scheduled for release on June 28, 2024), writer/director Christopher McQuarrie let slip on Twitter that there’s another new member of the team: Nick Offerman. And what’s more, the “Parks and Recreation” and “Devs” actor will appear on Light the Fuse, the “Mission: Impossible”-focused podcast co-hosted by TheWrap’s Drew Taylor (yours truly), this Wednesday to talk about his new role.

“Nick is quite literally drinking from the firehose, getting his first full bore ‘Mission: Impossible’ seeing-how-the-sausage-is-made,” McQuarrie said on the podcast.

“It’s really fun and fascinating. There’s a handful of very high caliber actors that I’m getting to work with as well as the lead guy, and getting to toss the ball around is incredible,” Offerman said. “Getting to watch them deal with the fire hose technique is fascinating, because everybody brings a great deal of elan and panache and years of experience. And watching McQ and Tom do their thing, you can’t really describe it to people. You have to be there. I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s like they’re painting an incredible mural and we’re all the paints.”

To hear more from Offerman about his new role (and also to listen to him joke about murdering Simon Pegg’s Benji), tune into Light the Fuse’s 200th episode on Wednesday, August 3, featuring a very special appearance by none other than Tom Cruise.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” will hit theaters first on July 14, 2023 before Offerman’s debut in “Part Two” arrives in 2024.