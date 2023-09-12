‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Sets October Digital, Blu-ray Release Date

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is coming to home video in October. The seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise will be released on Digital on Oct. 10, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 31.

Both the digital and physical copies of the film include a bounty of bonus features, including a feature-length audio commentary from co-writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton (no Tom Cruise this time around), a breakdown of McQuarrie and Hamilton’s editing process using the opening submarine sequence as an example, a montage of deleted footage and behind-the-scenes featurettes that delve into the film’s many set pieces.

“Dead Reckoning Part One” opened in July and has grossed $563.7 million at the worldwide box office so far, a significant step down from the $791.7 million grossed by the previous installment “Fallout.” But the story’s not over just yet – the eighth film is already nearly halfway through production as Cruise and McQuarrie planned these next two “Mission” movies as a two-part story. Filming will resume once the strikes conclude.

A Paramount+ streaming release date for “Dead Reckoning Part One” has not yet been announced, but keep in mind “Top Gun: Maverick” didn’t hit streaming until seven months after it opened in theaters.

See the full list of bonus features below.