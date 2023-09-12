‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Sets October Digital, Blu-ray Release Date

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is coming to home video in October. The seventh installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise will be released on Digital on Oct. 10, followed by a physical release on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Oct. 31.
Both the digital and physical copies of the film include a bounty of bonus features, including a feature-length audio commentary from co-writer/director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton (no Tom Cruise this time around), a breakdown of McQuarrie and Hamilton’s editing process using the opening submarine sequence as an example, a montage of deleted footage and behind-the-scenes featurettes that delve into the film’s many set pieces.
“Dead Reckoning Part One” opened in July and has grossed $563.7 million at the worldwide box office so far, a significant step down from the $791.7 million grossed by the previous installment “Fallout.” But the story’s not over just yet – the eighth film is already nearly halfway through production as Cruise and McQuarrie planned these next two “Mission” movies as a two-part story. Filming will resume once the strikes conclude.
A Paramount+ streaming release date for “Dead Reckoning Part One” has not yet been announced, but keep in mind “Top Gun: Maverick” didn’t hit streaming until seven months after it opened in theaters.
See the full list of bonus features below.
- Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton—McQuarrie and Hamilton take viewers through each compelling scene with in-depth commentary.
- Abu Dhabi—Explore the exotic filming locations in the desert and at the international airport and discover how each thrilling sequence was shot.
- Rome—Take a behind-the-scenes look at the thrilling car chase through Italy’s historic capital, as Tom Cruise’s driving skills are pushed to the limit while handcuffed to Hayley Atwell!
- Venice—See the breathtaking city of Venice as it’s never been shown on film. Plus, witness the cast’s dedication and commitment to their training as they prepare to get “Mission Ready.”
- Freefall—An extended behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest stunts in cinema history. Watch never-before-seen footage of the rigorous training as Tom launches a motorcycle off a cliff.
- Speed Flying—Join Tom and the crew as they explain the various training techniques involved in pulling off the dangerous speed flying stunts in the film.
- Train—See how the climactic train sequence was captured on film. From building an actual train from scratch to crashing it using practical effects, you don’t want to miss this!
- Deleted Shots Montage—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton share some of the breathtaking, never-before-seen footage that didn’t make the final film.
- Editorial Featurette: The Sevastopol—Director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton take viewers through the intense opening scene.