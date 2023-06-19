Tom Cruise’s latest daring adventure as Ethan Hunt has been met with an initial deluge of online praise from viewers following its premiere in Rome, Italy.

From director, co-writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie, “Dead Reckoning Part One” stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and more alongside Cruise. The first installment of the two-part film clocks in at two hours and forty-five minutes.

A yellow Fiat 500 featured in the film made an appearance at the premiere. So… what’s the initial word? Well, little surprise, the first reactions are generally positive, with marks going to the production value, the use of artificial intelligence as the villain and the film’s big train-based action sequence.

Kate Erbland argues that the action thriller “does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”

As Berry Hertz amusingly noted, “Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he’s made an algorithm the villain.”

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic.



Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise.



It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that. pic.twitter.com/prm2wa6ZD6 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – DEAD RECKONING PART ONE works as Christopher McQuarrie’s ambitious examination of/meditation on AI and the dangerous path we might be on. (He doesn’t like it) With the inherent nature of being “part one” (said that a lot lately), not as satisfying as FALLOUT — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

#MissionImpossible DEAD RECKONING PART 1: Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he's made an algorithm the villain. And bless his crazy ass, b/c this is a behemoth-sized spectacle, one go-for-broke set-piece after the next, close to FALLOUT excellence. Henry Czerny fans will go nuts pic.twitter.com/Gj7fYdAr8I — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) June 19, 2023

After the insanity of the last few films, #MissionImpossible7 has a tremendous amount to live up to, but one thing I’ll say now in quick reaction format: it does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2023

The only real negative reaction came from noted critical killjoy Scott Mendelson at TheWrap, who argued that the film was a “big letdown.” However, he famously was among the few who didn’t like “Top Gun: Maverick” on the first viewing, with a history of preferring “Mission: Impossible II” to “Mision: Impossible III.” Even he noted that “for the sake of the industry, I hope I’m in the minority.” So far, he very much is.

#MissionImpossible7 was a big letdown. Wonky dialogue, oddly broad acting, and narrative contrivances/shortcuts that (being generous) seemed like COVID-related issues. Felt "off" in a way akin to 'Saw 3-D' after 'Saw VI'. For the sake of the industry, I hope I'm in the minority. pic.twitter.com/xpRTIj8qh7 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) June 19, 2023

“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters July 10, 2023.