Tom Cruise’s latest daring adventure as Ethan Hunt has been met with an initial deluge of online praise from viewers following its premiere in Rome, Italy.
From director, co-writer and producer Christopher McQuarrie, “Dead Reckoning Part One” stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales and more alongside Cruise. The first installment of the two-part film clocks in at two hours and forty-five minutes.
A yellow Fiat 500 featured in the film made an appearance at the premiere. So… what’s the initial word? Well, little surprise, the first reactions are generally positive, with marks going to the production value, the use of artificial intelligence as the villain and the film’s big train-based action sequence.
Kate Erbland argues that the action thriller “does the best job yet of recent “part 1 of 2!!” features in feeling like its own film while setting up for the next half.”
As Berry Hertz amusingly noted, “Tom Cruise hates streaming so much he’s made an algorithm the villain.”
The only real negative reaction came from noted critical killjoy Scott Mendelson at TheWrap, who argued that the film was a “big letdown.” However, he famously was among the few who didn’t like “Top Gun: Maverick” on the first viewing, with a history of preferring “Mission: Impossible II” to “Mision: Impossible III.” Even he noted that “for the sake of the industry, I hope I’m in the minority.” So far, he very much is.
“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” hits theaters July 10, 2023.