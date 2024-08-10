Everything We Know About ‘Moana 2’ (So Far)

Grab your boat snacks, it’s time to head back out on an ocean voyage with “Moana 2.” And there’s a lot to know before setting sail.

“Moana” has become a fan-favorite from Disney, coming in as the most streamed film of 2023 and earning a spot in the Disney parks, with The Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT. The sequel to the 2016 hit was first announced back in February, originally as a Disney+ series.

But as it was developed, the story got repurposed into a feature film. It’ll take place a few years after the original movie, bringing fans on a whole new adventure.

Here’s everything we know so far:

When does “Moana 2” come out?

The animated sequel is set to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.

Who stars in “Moana 2”?

Though Auli’i Cravalho won’t be reprising her role of Moana in the live-action film, she will be lending her voice to the character yet again for the second animated movie. Both she and Dwayne Johnson, who voices demigod Maui, are back in this one.

Returners also include Alan Tudyk as the crazed chicken Hei Hei, Temuera Morrison as Moana’s father Chief Tui and Nicole Scherzinger as Moana’s mother Sina.

“Moana 2” will also welcome newcomers, including Rose Matafeo as Loto, a young woman in Moana’s tribe who designs and maintains the ship; David Fane as Kele, an elder in the community responsible for the vegetables; and Hualālai Chung as Moni, a young boy who happens to be a huge fan of Moana.

What is “Moana 2” about?

The sequel takes place three years after the original film, and according to Disney’s official synopsis, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Will it have new original songs?

Yes, indeed it will. However, Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t returning to handle the soundtrack as he did for “Moana.” This time around, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are at the helm. Only one song has been revealed so far, and it’s called “We’re Back.” Fans got a first look at it as part of the footage shown at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival earlier this summer.

Watch the trailer