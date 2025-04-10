‘MobLand’ Grows to 8.8 Million Viewers in First Week, Jumping 300% From Premiere

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“MobLand” has found its audience, quadrupling its initial premiere day viewership in its first week.

The series, which hails from Guy Ritchie, has brought in 8.8 million viewers in its debut week on Paramount+, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day figures, growing a whopping 298% from its initial premiere viewership of 2.2 million.

“MobLand” now ranks as Paramount+’s biggest global series launch week ever, with the show joining other Paramount+ hit series “1923” and “Landman” as the streamer’s top three launches to date.

On its premiere day on March 30, “MobLand” was also buzzy on social media, scoring 9.7 million total views.

Starring Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren, “MobLand” centers on two mob families who clash in a war that threatens to topple empires and lives, per the official logline.

In addition to the above trio, “MobLand” also features a cast that included Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Lara Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dwan and Emily Barber.

“MobLand” marks Ritchie’s first TV series for Paramount+, and Ritchie executive produces the show while Ronan Bennett created the show and writes alongside Jez Butterworth, who writes under an exclusive TV overall with Paramount+ and Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios. Additional EPs include Keith Cox, Nina L. Diaz, David C. Glasser, Kris Thykier, Ivan Atkinson, Tom Hardy, Dean Baker, Anthony Byrne, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin and Bob Yari.

“MobLand” is produced in association with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

After premiering on Sunday, March 30, on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Australia, “MobLand” will premiere in Italy, Germany, France, Latin America and Brazil on May 30.