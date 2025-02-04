Molly Gordon to Direct and Star in A24 Comedy ‘Peaked’

After breaking out on “The Bear” and starring in last year’s “Theater Camp,” Molly Gordon is teaming with A24 for a new comedy film called “Peaked.” Gordon will direct and star in the movie, which she co-wrote with Allie Levitan.

“Peaked” was written by Gordon and Allie Levitan, who is currently writing for “Saturday Night Live.” The shoot is scheduled for later this year. David Hinojosa and Zach Nutman of 2AM will produce alongside Gordon and A24. Levitan will executive produce. Topic Studios, who previously collaborated with Gordon on Theater Camp, will co-finance the film.

The official synopsis says that “Peaked “follows the two girls who traumatized you in high school as they try to relive their glory days at their 10-year reunion.”

Gordon recently starred in “Oh, Hi!,” a romantic comedy that just debuted at Sundance. (Gordon also has a story by credit.) She also returns to co-star in the fourth season of “The Bear” later this year. She is also attached to direct the film “Small Parts” for Focus Features, which was co-written with Levitan. The film is a new take on the 1987 Shelly Long/Bette Midler comedy “Outrageous Fortune,” which was the tenth film released via Disney’s more adult-skewering label Touchstone Pictures.

Previously, Gordon had co-directed, co-wrote and starred in “Theater Camp,” which won the Sundance U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. She has appeared in “Booksmart,” “You People” and the upcoming “Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie” alongside Hugh Jackman, Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun and Hong Chau, which will be released by Amazon MGM Studios next year.

