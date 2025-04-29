Molly Manning Walker Named President of Cannes’ Un Certain Regard Jury

Molly Manning Walker will be president of the Un Certain Regard jury at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, which takes place May 13 – May 24, 2025. The British filmmaker won the prize in this category in 2023 for her first feature film, “How to Have Sex.”

“It’s such an honour to return to Cannes as the President of the Un Certain Regard Jury,” the director, writer and cinematographer said in a statement. “This selection will forever hold a special place in my heart. Being a part of it really changed my world. I can’t wait to discover the films at the epicentre of new cinema. Right now more than ever I feel that cinema is so key to bringing us together and allowing us to feel, to connect with each other. To escape, wonder and learn about each other. I’m excited to go on this journey with the other Jury members as I know it will be one hell of an adventure escaping into these filmmakers worlds.”

Joining Manning Walker on the jury are: French-Swiss writer-director Louise Courvoisier (“Holy Cow” or “Vingt Dieux”); Croatia’s Vanja Kaludjercic, director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam; Italian director, producer and screenwriter Roberto Minervini (“The Damned”) and Argentine actor Nahuel Pérez Biscayart (“BPM/Beats per Minute”).

Among the 20 films premiering in Un Certain Regard are the directorial debuts of three actors familiar with the Cannes festival: Scarlett Johansson’s “Eleanor the Great,” starring June Squibb; Kristen Stewart’s “The Chronology of Water”; and Harris Dickinson’s “Urchin”; as well as new features from Morad Mostafa (“Aisha Can’t Fly Away”) and brothers Arab and Tarzan Nasser (“Once Upon a Time in Gaza”).

Last year, the Un Certain Regard prize went to Guan Hu’s “Black Dog.”

Juliette Binoche is president of the jury deciding on the films competing in the main selection.