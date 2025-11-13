‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Return of Kong

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is back.

The new season of the series, part of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, arrives on Apple TV on Friday, February 27, 2026. You can get your first look at season 2 thanks to a teaser trailer that has just arrived. Watch it below.

Play video

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” will once again feature Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm along with, as the teaser suggests, Kong himself, who was introduced in the last episode of season 1.

The ten-episode second season will stream weekly, with a new episode every Friday until May 1, 2026.

According to the official synopsis, season 2 of “Monarch” “will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.”

The first season of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” ran back in the fall of 2023. Since then, “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” opened in March 2024 and became the biggest Godzilla movie ever, making $572.5 million worldwide. A follow-up, “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova,” is slated for March 26, 2027. Additional small-screen follow-ups to “Monarch” are being planned for Apple TV.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is executive produced by Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, alongside Chris Black, Jen Roskind, Matt Shakman, Andrew Colville and Lawrence Trillling, who also directs four episodes, as well as Andrew Colville, who writes two episodes and serves as executive producer. Black serves as showrunner on season 2. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” season 2 stomps onto Apple TV on February 27, 2026.