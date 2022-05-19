Half a year ago, one of Netflix’s largest international series — Spain’s “La Casa De Papel” (aka, “Money Heist”) — wrapped its fifth and final season in a blaze of agonizing glory. Now, fans who are missing out on thrills, red jumpsuits and masks galore can rejoice in the streamer’s Korean remake, “Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area,” which debuted a main teaser unraveling a bit of the fan-favorite robbers’ motives.

The trailer traces the origins of the Joint Economic Area, a fictionalized mint located where present-day North and South Korea are divided. While the aim of reunification is to benefit all citizens and establish a common currency, “in reality, only the rich got richer,” the trailer’s narrator says.

“Welcome to capitalism,” Tokyo (Jeon Jong-seo) grimly adds.

Like the original, a group of ragtag individuals assemble under the Professor’s (Yoo Ji-tae) tutelage, where they learn the inner machinations of a history-making heist. The series — directed by Kim Hong-sun and written by Ryu Yong-jae, Kim Hwan-chae and Chloe Sung-jun — also stars “Squid Game’s” Park Hae-soo as the problematic yet beloved Berlin. Additional cast members are Kim Yunjin, Lee Won-jong, Park Myung-hoon, Kim Sung-o, Kim Ji-hun, Jang Yoon-ju, Lee Joobeen, Lee Hyun-woo, Kim Ji-hoon and Lee Kyu-ho.

“It felt like destiny when I was offered to adapt the original story,” said Ryu. “I was intrigued by the premise of the remake because not only is it about the conflict between robbers and police, but also it adds new layers such as the tension, mistrust and harmony between North and South Korea. A situation where thieves from North and South Korea join forces, and police from North and South join hands to stop their way adds a Korean lens into the original IP.”

While the series will reimagine certain elements of the beloved original, its cast has analogues to first season characters in “La Casa De Papel,” such as Helsinki and Oslo. Additionally, the garb in the remake features Hahoe masks, which are part of ancient traditional ceremonial South Korean attire, instead of Salvador Dalí coverings.

BH Entertainment and Zium Content are producing the series, which will debut Part 1 on Netflix June 24.