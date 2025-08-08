Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner to Star in ‘One Night Only’ for Universal and ‘Anyone But You’ Director Will Gluck

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Monica Barbaro and “Masters of the Air” star Callum Turner are set to star opposite each other in “One Night Only” for Universal Pictures. The film will release in August 2026.

Directed by Will Gluck, the film is based on his rewrite of Travis Braun’s Black List script, which topped the annual survey of most liked scripts on the list last year. Braun’s story takes place in a world where premarital sex is only legal for one night every year, and follows two strangers who are racing to find someone to sleep with.

Gluck previously directed the box office hit “Anyone But You,” which stars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. Gluck also led “Friends With Benefits,” “Easy A” and more beloved romantic comedies. He will produce through Olive Bridge Entertainment.

Jacqueline Monetta, VP at Olive Bridge Entertainment, will oversee and produce with Gluck.

Barbaro previously starred as Lt. Natasha “Phoenix” Trace in “Top Gun: Maverick,” and more recently as Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.”

Meanwhile, Turner recently starred as Maj. John ‘Bucky’ Egan in Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air.” He also played Theseus Scamander in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise.

“One Night Only” is set to hit theaters almost exactly one year from now, on Aug. 7, 2026.