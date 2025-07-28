Monica Barbaro Officially Joins Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Artificial’ at Amazon MGM

Oscar nominee Monica Barbaro has joined the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film “Artificial,” which will be released by Amazon MGM.

She joins a cast that includes fellow Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield and Yura Borisov as well as Jason Schwartzman, Cooper Hoffman and Cooper Koch. Plot details remain under wraps outside of a brief description of the film asa “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence,” but the film is reportedly set to star Garfield as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Guadagnino is directing from a script by Simon Rich with Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford producing alongside Jennifer Fox.

“Artificial” will be Guadagnino’s fifth film with Amazon, continuing a relationship that began in 2018 with his remake of the Italian giallo film “Suspiria” and continued with the 2022 cannibal romance “Bones and All” and the 2024 tennis love triangle drama “Challengers.” Amazon will release the director’s next film, “After the Hunt” starring Julia Roberts and Ayo Edibiri, this October after a premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Barbaro earned an Oscar nomination this year for her performance as Joan Baez in the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown.” She first broke out in 2022 in the Best Picture Oscar-nominated smash hit “Top Gun: Maverick” and will appear early next year in Amazon MGM’s “Crime 101” opposite Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan. She is represented by UTA, Range Media Partners, Narrative and Meyer & Downs.