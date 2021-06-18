Monica Lewinsky Brilliantly Responds to HBO Max Intern’s Viral Email Mistake: ‘It Gets Better’

After an HBO Max intern accidentally sent a bizarre test email to the streamer’s mailing list late Thursday night, droves of Twitter users are sharing their own workplace mistakes in solidarity — including infamous former intern Monica Lewinsky.

Lewinsky is a pro at making lemonade (aka viral tweets) out of lemons (aka her affair with President Bill Clinton and the ensuing impeachment trial and media circus). Her contribution to the trending “Dear Intern” hashtag was no exception.

“Dear intern, it gets better. p.s. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k?” she tweeted on Friday, referencing her trademark style accessory around the time of the scandal.

dear intern:



it gets better.



♥️



ps. don’t wear a beret for awhile, k? — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) June 18, 2021

Although the average intern screw-up isn’t nearly as public as Lewinsky’s, Twitter users bravely offered their own relatable flubs as consolation to the unidentified HBO Max intern.

Check out some of the highlights below.

Dear intern,

1983, 21, interviewing Daryl Hall, I called him “Daryl Oates”…or maybe it was John Oates & I called him “John Hall” a mistake I made because I was nervous. He got really mad & RCA Records called my boss to complain. He laughed. I’m still here. RIP Sunny Joe White. pic.twitter.com/845Zinmpq9 — Sue O'Connell (@SueNBCBoston) June 18, 2021

Dear intern, I once sent an email to 5k employees asking them to update their benefits but I didn’t bcc them so hundreds of ppl hit reply all and then hundreds more hit reply all to tell others not to reply all and it crashed our whole system email system. https://t.co/gE8BBjtv7v — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern: I once asked what I thought was a clever question while interviewing a very famous sitcom actor whose show was important to my generation at a red carpet event. The look of disdain and the way he said “Well that’s an odd question” was chilling. I still shiver. — Leslie Streeter (@LeslieStreeter) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,

I once sat a server room on fire. You'll be fine.



Breaking things & making mistakes happens. This counts as experience btw. You discovered an issue with the integration systems, which is awesome. Also, you now have a breaking production story you can tell for life. https://t.co/jdsqCUtcr9 — Steve Ragan (@SteveD3) June 18, 2021

Dear “intern”,

When I ran Tyra Banks’ social media handles, I posted a happy birthday post to Nelson Mandela & typo’d his age, right before I went into jury duty & got my phone confiscated, but with just enough time to see hundreds of “dumb bitch” comments start flying in. ❤️ — karyn spencer (@KarynSpencer) June 18, 2021

I, too, slipped up with Tyra Banks, posting unedited photos on her brand new website. Never cried so hard in my life. I wish I'd told you, Karyn! We could have hugged. — Annemarie Dooling (@TravelingAnna) June 18, 2021

As an actual hired employee I changed the last name of everyone at the company in the HR system to “Holland”. A change which required them to restore the database from a backup.



This was during my first week.



❤️ — Burke Holland (@burkeholland) June 18, 2021

Dear intern,



once, a day or so after Heath Ledger died, I was running sound for a seminary's preview lunch. Nothing much was happening so I was just surfing the net, killing time.



I saw an interesting clip of Ellen telling her viewers that Heath Ledger had died, and clicked it — Richard Clark (@TheRichardClark) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern, I was using my desktop calendar to make a monthly note of when I started my menstrual period, but after several months I realized I was making that note on a calendar I shared with all of my colleagues company wide. I was 37 years old. — Caissie (@Caissie) June 18, 2021

Dear intern: once I did something that accidentally fucked up the wifi at The Onion for a few hours but it was fine because I was hot and I assume you, too, are hot. I salute you. https://t.co/5XG0CM1Ieg — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) June 18, 2021