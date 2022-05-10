Mo’Nique Joins Season 2 of Starz Crime Drama ‘BMF’

Mo’Nique has signed on for a role in “BMF.”

The Oscar-winning actress will play recurring character “Goldie” in the Starz crime drama about the “Black Mafia Family,” a notorious drug distribution network in Detroit.

50 Cent shared news of the casting Monday on Instagram, writing: “Guess who I got in ‘BMF’ this season. GOLDIE! I don’t miss. The underdog’s back on top.”

The post included a video of Mo’Nique in character, offering the sassy line: “My name is Goldie. You know who the f**k I am.”

Starz offered more details on the casting Tuesday afternoon, along with this description of Goldie: “A sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts. She forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers which will help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.”

Mo’Nique won a supporting actress Oscar for her role in the 2009 drama “Precious.” But she faded from the spotlight after a widely-reported feud with the film’s director, Lee Daniels. In a 2015 interview with TheWrap, Mo’Nique said she was accused of making unreasonable demands and being “overly aggressive,” while she was only trying to get “what’s fair.”

Earlier this year, Daniels and Mo’Nique ended their 13-year feud, with Daniels saying “I am so sorry for hurting you in any way that I did.”

50 Cent has been praising Mo’Nique on social media, and in March he said it was time for her to return to the “top.”

The actress now joins returning “BMF” cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt and Steve Harris. Snoop Dogg, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, and Serayah have recurring roles on the series.

As previously reported, the sophomore season of the series will also feature Leslie Jones, Kelly Hu, Christine Horn, and La La Anthony, who was upped to a series regular.

“BMF” is inspired by the true story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory. The two siblings from inner-city Detroit joined forces as teenagers in the 1980s, to create the “Black Mafia Family” — one of the most prominent drug trafficking organizations in the U.S.

The first season of the series told the story of the Flenory brothers’ rise to power from high school students to drug kingpins. Season 1 ended with Meech discovering a disturbing alliance and coming up with a plan to eliminate the threat. That proved bad news for two characters who were gunned down in revenge.

The series debuted on Sept. 26, 2021 in the U.S. and Canada and became the #1 premiere of the year on the Starz app. Four days later, it was renewed for a second season.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (co-creator of the Power Universe, For Life), alongside showrunner, executive producer and writer Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). Heather Zuhlke joins as an executive producer on the sophomore season with Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements set to return as executive producers. The show is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.