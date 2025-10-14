Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Snatches 20.7 Million Views in Week 2, Up Slightly From ‘Menendez’

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” kept the momentum going in its second week on Netflix, with its week 2 viewership slightly outpacing “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.”

After debuting to 12.2 million views in its first three days, the Ed Gein-centered installment rose to tally up 20.7 million views in its second week on Netflix, exceeding the 19.5 million views brought in by “Menendez” during the season’s second week on Netflix last year. During its debut week, “The Ed Gein Story” had already surpassed the initial viewership for “Menendez” by tallying up 12.2 million views in three days, whereas “Menendez” brought in 12.3 million views in its first four days.

With its week 2 viewership, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Netflix most-watched TV list for the week of Oct. 6 after debuting in the No. 2 spot last week. Viewership for the Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy-created series outpaced “Is It Cake? Halloween,” which took the No. 2 spot with 5.7 million views this week, limited series “Victoria Beckham,” which took third place with 5.6 million views, and “Wayward,” which took fourth place with 5.5 million views.

“Boots,” which debuted on Thursday, Oct. 9, debuted to 4.7 million views, landing in the No. 6 spot on the language TV list.

“Monster: The Ed Gein Story” wasn’t the most-watched title on Netflix this week, however, with Keira Knightley-led “The Woman in Cabin 10” scoring 21.2 million views following its Oct. 10 debut. “The Woman in Cabin 10” even became the most-watched movie on Netflix’s English-language movies list, surpassing “KPop Demon Hunters,” which took the No. 2 spot on the list with 17.8 million views in its 17th week in the top 10.

Next on the English-language film list was “My Father, the BTK Killer,” which came in third place with 5.7 million views. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” took the No. 4 spot on the list with 5.3 million views, while “Despicable Me 3” was the No. 5 most-watched movie of the week with 4.4 million views.