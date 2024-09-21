‘Monsters’ on Netflix: Who Are Dr. Jerome Oziel and Judalon Smyth?

When it comes to the Menendez case, it’s difficult to tell exactly where the truth lies. That doubly so when it comes to Dr. Jerome Oziel and Judalon Smyth, two secondary figures who became central to the case, largely due to their complicated romantic relationship.

That’s also the case when it comes to Netflix’s “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Hernandez Story,” Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s drama about the trial. Played by Dallas Roberts and Leslie Grossman in the series, here’s the truth behind the couple that was ultimately responsible for the arrest of the Menendez brothers.

How are Dr. Jerome Oziel and Judalon Smyth connected to the Menendez case?

Though police suspected the brothers were responsible for the murders of José and Kitty Menendez, Smyth was the one who told the police she overheard their confession. That’s what ultimately allowed them to make an arrest. But, as is always the case with Smyth, how she came to be in that position is complicated.

Smyth was the mistress of Dr. Jerome Oziel, the therapist for Lyle and Erik Menendez. Oziel was first connected to the brothers during their burglary case in 1988. The case was ultimately pinned on Erik because he was a minor at the time, and Oziel was hired to provide an evaluation for the court. After the murders, Oziel was contacted by a distressed Erik at the urging of his cousin.

Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

It’s difficult to know what exactly happened after Erik contacted Oziel since the accounts of Oziel, Lyle, Erik and Smyth all differ. According to Oziel, Erik confessed to killing his parents during this first session. The two then asked for Lyle to join them so that they could work through this confession together. While they were waiting for Lyle to arrive, Oziel called Smyth.

Smyth claimed that Oziel told her to come into the office because he was scared for his life and wanted a witness. She stayed in the waiting room during Oziel’s meeting with Lyle and Erik. Exactly how Smyth came to know about the brothers’ confession remains unclear. Smyth claimed that she heard it through the door of Oziel’s office, though at least one reporter doubted that was possible due to the thickness of the wood. It’s also possible that she was told the information by Oziel.

Regardless, Smyth fled the office and eventually told police about the confession, which ultimately landed the brothers in prison. Though she was responsible for their arrest, when the trial came, Smyth testified for the defense and was used to discredit Dr. Oziel. Recordings made by the therapist during his sessions with the brothers were used repeatedly by the prosecution.

Leslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

Did Dr. Oziel brainwash Judalon Smyth?

This is the explanation for Smyth’s about-face that she has long maintained. While being cross-examined by the prosecution, Smyth quickly admitted that she only told the police about the Menendez confession so that Oziel would be prosecuted. “He was the one who committed crimes against me, not Lyle or Erik Menendez,” Smyth said at the time.

While on the stand, Smyth accused Oziel of kidnapping and rape. She also said that she was afraid Oziel was trying to kill her. Smyth and Oziel also have alternative accounts of how she came to stay at the doctor’s house with his wife and child for a period of time. Smyth claimed it was part of his kidnapping and brainwashing, while Oziel said it was because Smyth was scared the Menendez brothers would kill her.

During its cross-examination, the prosecution spun Smyth’s anger at Oziel into the story of a woman scorned. But, during one of the very few humorous moments in the trial, Smyth had a snarky response when asked if she wanted to be with the therapist. “I did not want children that look like Dr. Oziel,” Smyth said.

“I don’t know if her motivations were that pure. I don’t think she was terribly concerned with the brothers or the murders. I think that she had some scores to settle,” Leslie Grossman told TheWrap. “Thankfully, we have the court transcripts and we know that everything she did was true, and it’s wilder than any fiction you could have written.”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” is now streaming on Netflix.