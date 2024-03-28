Where to Stream Every MonsterVerse Movie and Show Right Now

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” marks the latest entry in the MonsterVerse, bringing its total up to seven projects, including the TV series. But, where exactly can you watch them all?

Well, the good news is, they’re mostly all in one place. So, you can watch Godzilla terrorize people, then you can flip over to Kong terrorizing people, or you can watch them terrorize each other, and you won’t have to go looking very far.

Here’s where you can watch all the MonsterVerse movies and TV shows right now.

Godzilla (2014)

Godzilla was the core focus of the first MonsterVerse film, and you can watch it right now with a subscription to Netflix or Max.

You can also see it with a primetime subscription to YouTube or a premium subscription to Prime. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay to see the film. It’s available to rent or buy on Google Play, Fandango or Apple TV.

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

“Kong: Skull Island” (Warner Bros.)

Starring Brie Larson and Tom Hiddleston, “Kong: Skull Island” is available on Max right now.

You can also watch this one with a primetime subscription to YouTube or premium subscription on Prime. Otherwise, you’ll have to rent or buy on Google Play, Fandango or Apple TV.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” (Warner Bros.)

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” joins its counterparts on Max, with a normal subscription. You can watch it for free though — albeit with commercials — if you catch it on TBS or TNT.

But, it’s also on Hulu, Prime, and Sling TV with a premium subscription, as well as YouTube with a primetime subscription. You can buy the film on Google Play, Apple TV or Fandango.

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)

‘Godzilla Vs King Kong’ will start lensing later this year in Queensland, Australia.

The first big battle between Godzilla and Kong comes during “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which is also streaming on Max. A primetime subscription to YouTube, or a premium subscription to Hulu, Prime or Sling TV will also get you access to the movie.

It’s available to rent or buy on Apple TV, Google Play or Fandango. But, like “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” you can also watch it on cable TV, on TBS or TNT.

Skull Island (2023)

Netflix

Not to be confused with “Kong: Skull Island” above, this “Skull Island” is one of the few MonsterVerse TV series. It’s an animated series you can stream on Netflix.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (2023)

Mother Longlegs in “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” (Apple TV+)

“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” is the other TV series in the MonsterVerse, which explores the past and present of the title government organization, and it’s available to watch now on Apple TV+.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (Legendary)

Right now, the latest MonsterVerse movie can only be seen in theaters. But once its theatrical window ends, odds are it’ll end up on Max with the rest of the MonsterVerse movies.

We’ll keep you posted on what that date will be.