Morgan Freeman broke down the technique of how he became the late Diane Keaton’s favorite on-screen kiss while visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday.

Freeman admitted that he hadn’t known about Keaton’s praise of his kissing abilities, but didn’t seem all that surprised either. He co-starred with Keaton in the 2014 film “Five Flights Up,” and on Kimmel’s insistence, shared his method.

“Diane Keaton said that you had a kissing scene,” Kimmel began, reading a quote from the actress. “She said, ‘His lips were just luscious. You just push your lips up against them and you squeezed in and it felt gooey and good. I like that.’”

That’s when Freeman explained his strategy for how to be a good kisser.

“Well, there were two ways to kiss,” Freeman began.

“Please, teach me,” Kimmel chimed in.

“Pucker, or don’t,” Freeman continued. “Understand, if you pucker, then you got kind of tight things going on. But if you don’t, then your lips are naturally soft.”

“And that’s what makes them so gooey and good?” Kimmel asked.

“Must be,” Freeman responded.

Watch the full interaction at the end of the interview segment below:

Freeman went on to say that he hasn’t had that many on-screen kisses to know if other stars have given him the same compliment. But then Kimmel mentioned Freeman’s “The Shawshank Redemption” co-star Tim Robbins.

“Tim Robbins, perhaps?” Kimmel inquired, jokingly nodding to the two’s on-screen friendship.

“Well …,” Freeman teased, laughing.

Afterward, Kimmel said he was “impressed” by Keaton’s compliment, adding that she’s kissed a lot of people on screen, including himself.

“She kissed me here on this show, and I guess I was way behind you. I don’t know,” Kimmel said. “You know what I feel like? I puckered.”

Watch the full clip above.