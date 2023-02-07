‘Morning Joe’ Defends Biden’s Progress Ahead of State of the Union: Americans ‘Aren’t Paying Attention’ (Video)

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough knocked a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll that found 36% of voters surveyed believe Biden has accomplished a “great or good deal,” compared to 62% who believe he accomplished “not much or little.”

“If [Americans] don’t think [Biden has] accomplished much, they just aren’t paying attention,” Scarborough said. “You look at the fact that unemployment is at a 50-year low, childhood poverty is at a 50-year low, there’s been a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill that’s passed, there’s been bipartisan gun safety legislation that’s passed. One thing after another over the past couple years.”

The latest polling came out ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, where he is expected to speak to the nation on Tuesday evening about the progress that has been made under his administration and to call on Congress to pass legislation on his tax plan for billionaires as well as a universal cap for insulin prices and police reform.

Jim Messina, the White House deputy chief of staff for operations under President Obama, said that Biden should focus his speech on the economy.

“He was the first president to win a presidential campaign and lose the economic argument in 2020. The Democrats right now trail the Republicans in the economic argument … And Democrats need to seize this moment,” Messina said. “This is his bully pulpit moment. He has to tell Americans what he did and what he’s going to do to make their life better.”

The State of the Union address will begin at 9 p.m. ET.

