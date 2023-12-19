The “Morning Joe” crew unpacked President Biden’s record-low approval rating on Tuesday, sounding the alarm and wondering why the administration isn’t kicking the campaign into high gear with less than a year to go before the general election where he will likely face Donald Trump again.

“I was frustrated yesterday thinking about these poll numbers continuing to drop,” Joe Scarborough said before launching into a comparison between his attitude during his own congressional campaign and what appear’s to be Biden’s during his reelection.

“It’s the politician in me, there’s less than a year left. When I was running a little congressional race, when I had less than a year for my little congressional race, I would freak out. I would be telling people that work for me, I would be telling my campaign staff, every day counts. Every hour counts. We’re running out of time. They’d say, ‘But there’s a year left,’ I’d go, ‘We don’t have enough time to do all the things we need to do, let’s get to it.’”

Scarborough then took aim at the demeanor of the Biden campaign.

“But you listen to the Biden White House, you listen to the campaign and the spokespeople and it’s, ‘Don’t worry, be happy. We have plenty of time. American democracy may be on the line, but we have [plenty of time].”

The cohost then misquoted “Star Wars” to drive home his point.

“’Everything is going according to plan,’ as the Emperor said before the Death Star was blown up. Everything is not going according to plan, these numbers keep dropping!”

(The exact quote is, “Everything is going as planned,” but we digress.)

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill was on the show and offered her advice for how the Biden administration can turn things around.

“Contrast, contrast, contrast,” she said. “I mean they need to start behaving as if this campaign is in the last 90 days. They can no longer afford to let a day go by where they don’t contrast. The key here is what did he do around women’s reproductive freedom versus what Trump did. And what did he do on climate change versus what Trump did and continues to say. What has he done on all these issues?”

McCaskill continued, saying Biden needs to start hitting the campaign trail hard.

“The problem is, if you just do paid advertising, even if it’s highly targeted advertising on social media, it is advertising. The president himself needs to draw contrast,” she said. “He’s not comfortable doing that. He wants to be president, he doesn’t want to be a candidate. He wants to rise to the level of a statesman every day that I am taking care of the things you care about. He has got to start being a street brawler. Every time he talks about health care he needs to say, ‘You know that Trump wants to do away with it.’”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.