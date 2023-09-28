Former vice president and current presidential hopeful Mike Pence attempted to make a sex joke during Wednesday night’s second GOP debate and, at least with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew, it fell more than a little flat. On Thursday morning, the entire panel fully cringed at the moment.

Pence’s crack came in response to Chris Christie on Wednesday, who argued that because President Biden is “sleeping with a member of the teachers union, there is no chance that you could take the stranglehold away from the teachers union every day.”

“Full disclosure Chris, you mentioned the President’s situation,” Pence replied. “My wife isn’t a member of the teachers union, but I got to admit, I’ve been sleeping with a teacher for 38 years. For full disclosure!”

“Mm! Mm, mm, mm, mm” Willie Geist said after the clip, as Joe Scarborough simply repeated “no” over and over, and Mika Brzezinski audibly groaned.

“And gestured! Gestured to his wife there in the crowd too,” Geist mocked. “He circled back. He had that one dialed up and wanted to punch it in there.”

From there, hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski seemed to be at a loss for words, but Scarborough gave it his best shot.

“Whew! I hope he pointed to the right side of the room,” Scarborough joked. “I hope he’s not, like, near near-sighted, you know. What do you think? What vote was he trying to get there Willie?”

At that, the rest of the panel groaned once more, with Jonathan Lemire chanting “no,” and refusing to let Scarborough try to take the moment seriously.

“What in the world was this?!” Mika Brzezinski asked exasperatedly. “This was crazy town!”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.