To the “Morning Joe” crew, Ron DeSantis’ status as a “tin hat would-be emperor” has officially been solidified, now with a side of “a Napoleon complex.” That’s because the Florida governor, who hopes to be democratically elected the next president of the United States, suspended a democratically elected state attorney on Wednesday — the second time he’s done so.

Monique Worrell, who won her office with more than 60% of the vote, was suspended after DeSantis accused her of “neglect of duty and incompetence,” saying she offered lenient sentences and wouldn’t prosecute certain charges. But many, including Worrell herself, say that DeSantis is just retaliating, as she has been a vocal critic of his politics and policies.

“Morning Joe” panelist Eugene Robinson, a Washington Post columnist, agreed, and suggested that the fact that Worrell is Black may have also played a role.

“It is shocking. It’s shocking to me,” Robinson said. “Ron DeSantis is like a, you know, tin hat would-be emperor at this point. With, I guess, a Napoleon Complex or something. It’s incredible.”

Host Joe Scarborough was equally outraged, noting that this precedent could quickly become a two-way street.

“Make no mistake, if Republicans can basically fire elected officials because they disagree with their philosophy, don’t Republicans understand that a Democratic governor in the future can fire somebody because they think that they’re too much of a ‘law and order’ official?” he said.

He continued, “This is such a dangerous, anti-democratic step that — as the state attorney said in her press conference, her views and ideology don’t matter here because the people already endorsed them with their vote three years ago.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe,” along with their interview of Worrell herself, in the video above.