MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” blasted Elise Stefanik for introducing resolutions to formally expunge the impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Republican Congresswoman Stefanik and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced two resolutions that would erase the Dec. 18, 2019, and Jan. 13, 2021 impeachments of Trump as if the “unconstitutional” articles had never passed the full House of Representatives.

“It’s totally unclear if such resolutions are even legally possible,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “House practices offer no guidance.”

Joe Scarborough interrupted Brzezinski.

“I’m sorry this is just stupid,” he said. “I don’t even want to read this story.”

“It’s so stupid. What has happened to this woman?” Brzezinski said referring to Stefanik. “We already know about Marjorie Taylor Greene. She came baked into the cake but what the heck?”

Brzezinski prefaced the segment with the Republican concept of subtraction, which Scarborough summarized as rewriting history.

“Let’s get into this moving backwards rather than going forward Republican concept for you,” Brzezinski began.

“You mean trying to rewrite history?” Scarborough clarified.

“Rewrite history, but also continue to lose. And you talk about addition, they like to do subtraction,” Brzezinski said. “They love subtraction.”

Scarborough emphasized that elections bring voters to look to the future, while Trump always looks to the past, which won’t elect him this time around.

“Well, and another thing is and anybody that’s run a successful political campaign will tell you this. People want to talk about the future. They don’t want to talk about the past,” Scarborough added. “Reason Donald Trump won’t win in a general election is he’s always talking about the past, not the future. That’s what has defined him over the past several years, and now you have the house again, just in absolute chaos.”