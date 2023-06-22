MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough went off on Thursday morning, this time about the “dishonorable” behavior coming out of the Republican-majority House as of late. The “Morning Joe” host wasn’t exactly surprised though, angrily telling viewers “This is what we warned about.”

Scarborough’s outrage came in response to the House’s decision to censure Democrat Adam Schiff, as well as its apparent progress in trying to impeach President Joe Biden. More than anything, Scarborough simply scoffed at the fact that articles of impeachment are even taking priority right now.

“Thank God we don’t have a $31 trillion debt that Donald Trump basically gave us, and these same Republicans gave us,” Scarborough sniped. “Thank God we don’t have any concerns with China. Thank God we don’t have any concerns with the economy. Thank God we don’t have any concerns about skyrocketing college costs. Thank God!”

At that point, he turned his ire onto congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert for their very public argument on the House floor this week, in which Taylor Greene called Boebert a “little bitch.”

“It’s far more important for MTG and Lauren Boebert to fight each other on the floor and call each other bitches, because now they’re having a race to impeach Joe Biden, over what?” Scarborough said.

“Nothing. More gesturing, more — this is what we warned about if they put insurrectionists, weirdos and freaks in charge of the people’s house! And they have put weirdos, insurrectionists and freaks in charge of the People’s House. And this is what people in those districts get.”

