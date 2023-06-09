“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough was outraged on Friday morning, this time by the response from some Republicans to Donald Trump’s second indictment. According to the MSNBC host, those responses are nothing but “sleazy” sentiments that demonstrate an “absolute contempt for the United States of America.”

The second indictment officially came down on Thursday, as part of Jack Smith’s ongoing investigation into the mishandling of classified documents that were eventually seized from Mar-a-Lago. It’s unknown exactly what charges Trump faces next, but Scarborough noted on Friday morning that he believes Trump will have to plea out to avoid jail time.

Of course, some prominent Republicans — from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to Steve Scalise to Elise Stefanik — have thrown their support behind the twice-impeached former president once again, instead attacking Biden and saying that he has “weaponized” his Department of Justice to attack his own political opponents.

“This is really so sleazy,” Scarborough said on Friday, with Mika Brzezinski readily agreeing. “It’s as sleazy as Marco Rubio attacking the jury system in America. It’s as sleazy as Donald Trump attacking the intel community. It’s as sleazy as Republican senators attacking our men and women in uniform, saying they would rather have Russians because Russians were real men and our troops.”

He continued, “I mean, it is so sleazy. All the institutions they’re tearing down, now they continue to try to tear down the rule of law.”

Once he got going, Scarborough was hard to stop, rehashing his anger over some Republican responses to the January 6 attacks on the Capitol, and Trump’s role in them.

“You look what Josh Hawley and everybody said yesterday, you look at what they said after January the sixth, what they did on January 6, they have absolute contempt for the United States of America,” Scarborough yelled. “Absolute contempt for the United States of America! And they put their loyalty to Donald Trump over our military, over the intel community, over the rule of law, over cops on Capitol Hill, you name it.”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.