‘Morning Joe’ Blames GOP ‘Malpractice’ for Georgia’s Herschel Walker ‘Tragedy’: He’s ‘Completely Unfit, Perhaps Unwell’ (Video)

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski expressed concern over Herschel Walker’s fitness to potentially serve as Georgia’s next senator as the GOP hopeful heads into a runoff election against Sen. Raphael Warnock next month.

“This is the party’s malpractice. I mean, this is someone who is completely unfit, completely unwell,” Brzezinski said. “I’m not trying to be mean. I’m just saying what would happen if he was voted to be Senator from Georgia. Would he be even – what would he do? And what damage would he cause?”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said it is a “tragedy” that Walker is “so ill-equipped on so many levels to even be the mayor of his hometown in Georgia.”

“He’s unfit in just about every way,” he added. “You go back and you look through his history, and he’s had some great, great challenges. And we don’t know that he’s through those great challenges.”

Their remarks came in response to video of Walker speaking during a campaign rally, in which he went off on a tangent about a vampire movie.

“It’s some rambling incoherence taken to olympian levels,” Scarborough said.

The Dec. 6 runoff election between Walker and Warnock comes as Democrats maintained control of the Senate after Republicans failed to produce a so-called “red wave.”

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.