‘Morning Joe’ Questions Kevin McCarthy’s ‘Manhood’ After Far Right House Members Demand ‘Total Compliance’ (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” namesake Joe Scarborough called into question House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s “manhood” on Wednesday morning, after House member Matt Gaetz publicly threatened to remove McCarthy from his job if he didn’t offer “immediate, total compliance” with the furthest right members of the House in their push to impeach President Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, McCarthy formally called for an impeachment inquiry into President Biden, despite there being no evidence of any crimes committed by the president. But that endorsement wasn’t enough for Gaetz and some colleagues, who also demanded subpoenas for Hunter Biden, among other things.

“I rise today to serve notice: Mr. Speaker, you are out of compliance with the agreement that allowed you to assume this role,” Gaetz said on the House floor. He added, “The path forward for the House of Representatives is to either bring you into immediate, total compliance or remove you pursuant to a motion to vacate the chair.”

“Kevin, you need to tell people to go to hell,” Joe Scarborough said in response on Wednesday morning.

The “Morning Joe” host was simply floored by the audacity of Gaetz, and noted that if anyone ever spoke to Scarborough himself like that, he would tell them to “F-O.” Scarborough then zeroed in on McCarthy’s “masculinity.”

“Maybe this means I’m an old man, and I shouldn’t talk this way. But I’m just gonna talk this way,” Scarborough said. “What kind of man would allow somebody talk to him publicly [like that], and bow down to it?”

He continued, “And forget about manhood, even though this is a question of manhood and masculinity — my daughter would never! Never in a billion years, she’s the toughest of the line, she would never in a billion years allow somebody to talk to her that way.”

Scarborough added that he would never let his daughter take that, and speculated that host Willie Geist, along with all parents, would teach their kids the same.

“Who is Kevin McCarthy? And why does he allow anybody to talk to him that way?” Scarborough marveled. “It’s just, it’s astounding that he is that weak and timid, and he’s Speaker of the House.”

You can watch the full conversation from “Morning Joe” in the video above.