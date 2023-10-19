MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” tore into Donald Trump for saying his civil fraud trial is keeping him off the campaign trail just before telling reporters he plans to attend a golf tournament instead.

The segment started with co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough praising New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the fraud case against Trump, calling her “very confident.”

James is “Somebody holding four aces while the person across the table is screaming and yelling,” Scarborough said.

“It is so sad. So sad what they are doing,” Scarborough mocked. “Poor Donald Trump says he’s being forced,” to attend his trial.

“He’s being dragged in there,” Brzezinski added sarcastically.

“He’s being forced to attend this trial! He’s forced because they don’t want him to go to Iowa. It’s so unfair, he says,” Scarborough continued.

“He can’t campaign!” Brzezinski quipped.

Then “Morning Joe” played a clip of Trump answering reporters questions outside of the courthouse in which he first ranted about not being able to hit the campaign trail because of the trial. Then a reporter asked if he would be in attendance tomorrow to which Trump replied, “Probably not. We’re having a very big tournament professional golf tournament.”

“Perfection. Love it,” co-host Willie Geist said.

“Oh my God,” Brzezinski exclaimed.

“They’re keeping me from the good people of Iowa,” Scarborough mocked.

“Four minutes. His brain can’t hold information,” Brzezinski said.

“It’s so the injustice of it. Oh, how could they. I mean, you can’t make it up,” Scarborough said.

“He can’t even remember who he’s running against,” he continued. “He thinks he’s running against Barak Obama. So how do you expect him four minutes later to remember the lie he told four minutes ago?”

Scarborough pointed out that Trump doesn’t actually need to be in attendance at the trial. “He wasn’t there for his trial where the judge said he raped a woman. But he’s he’s at this trial because he knows he’s busted,” the “Morning Joe” host said.