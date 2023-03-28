“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough didn’t hold back Tuesday morning in response to Monday’s fatal school shooting in Nashville, and he knew just where to lay his blame.

“This is a sickness,” he said – one that the people with the power to cure it inexplicably refuse to.

“We have losers in Washington, D.C. – losers who would be fired from any other job if they said, ‘Yeah, boss, we’ve got something that’s killing people and we can’t do anything about it,'” Scarborough continued, taking aim at the elected officials in the nation’s capitol.

Monday’s shooting at the Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, marked the 129th mass shooting in the U.S. so far this year. The shooter, identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, was shot and killed by responding police. She was armed with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, and she killed three students and three staff members. Authorities believe Hale was previously a student at the school.

“This is a sickness,” Scarborough responded in Tuesday’s “Morning Joe” installmenet. “And it’s not an American sickness, let’s be very clear about this because 90% of Americans want to do something about this. This is a sickness among a small subset of Americans who have twisted and perverted the meaning of the Second Amendment in a way that’s unrecognizable and is leading to the deaths of our children.”

Scarborough then began listing the limitless ways gun reform inaction can impact daily life – from praying at churches and synagogues, to shopping in the grocery store, to attending school as a teacher or student, “I could just go on and on and on.”

“It just keeps happening … These mass murders just keep coming every day,” Scarborough said, before targeting the sect of Congress that refuses to act.

“We have losers in Washington, D.C. – losers who would be fired from any other job if they said, ‘Yeah, boss, we’ve got something that’s killing people and we can’t do anything about it.’ Three kids – I read yesterday somewhere three kids were killed by lawn darts back in the 1970s, they were banned. Like, when kids start dying from faulty products or kids start dying from other reasons, the government steps in, the people step in, the people’s representatives step in. But with guns, let’s just end it where Mika started it,” Scarborough said, calling back to co-host Mika Brzezinski’s point at the top of the segment: “The No. 1 killer of children in America: guns. It’s unbelievable.”

