Mass gun murders are so common in the U.S. it’s becoming common for Americans to survive one shooting only to be exposed to another, Rachel Maddow observed Monday.

She pointed to a college student at Michigan State who survived a shooting in February where three were killed and five were injured. That same student had survived the Oxford High School attack, where four students were killed and seven others injured, at a high school outside Detroit, in November 2021.

“This young woman has survived two school shootings in the span of 15 months,” Maddow observed.

“Gun murders, mass gun murders are so common in this country that it’s entirely possible that you might survive a mass shooting only to endure another one,” Maddow continued. “That is a thing that happens now in our country.”

“Gun murders are in fact so common in this country that the shooter in one attack could shoot and kill 11 people, then drive to a nearby parking lot to kill himself at the site of where another mass shooting had occurred just a few years prior, that literally happened earlier this year,” she continued. “You remember the guy who shot up that dance hall and killed all those innocent people during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Monterey Park? After he killed all those people in the dance hall, he then went to a parking lot and shot himself there. It was the parking lot of a bowling alley where a separate mass shooting and killed three people in 2021.”

“Mass shootings are so common in this country that if you, yourself, are the survivor of a mass shooting, you might even one day find yourself on vacation with your family and on vacation, you might find yourself down the road from another mass shooting in progress. That happened today to a woman named Ashby Beasley in Nashville.”

Beasley is a survivor of the massacre in Highland Park, Illinois, where a 21-year-old opened fire on a July 4 parade and killed seven people. There were 48 others injured by bullets or shrapnel.

Beasley started speaking to reporters after Nashville officials held a press conference on the shooting at Covenant School, where three 9-year-olds and three adults were killed by a former student at the school. Maddow played a clip of her confrontation with the press.

“Aren’t you tired of being here and having to cover all of these mass shootings?” Beasley asked the assembled reporters. “I’m from Highland Park, Illinois. My son and I survived a mass shooting over the summer. I am in Tennessee on a family vacation with my son visiting my sister-in-law.”

“How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?”



Beasley said the experience has turned her into an activist. She’s lobbied in Washington DC, meeting over 130 lawmakers seeking tighter gun controls.

“How is this still happening?” she demanded. “How are our children still dying and why are we failing them? Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens. It has overtaken cars. Assault weapons are contributing to the border crisis and fentanyl. We are arming cartels with our guns and our loose gun laws. And these shootings and these mass shootings will continue to happen until our lawmakers step up and pass gun safety legislation.” “

“Aren’t you guys tired of this?” she asked. “We all have to make our lawmakers make change. Now this is gonna keep happening. And it’s gonna be your kid, and your kid, and your kid, and your kid next because it’s just a matter of time.”

Maddow added, “The fact that reporters are covering shootings at their own kids’ schools, and that people are surviving multiple mass shootings before they’re legally allowed to drink, these aren’t crazy coincidences.”

“This is a measure of the prevalence of this problem in our country,” she said. “This kind of stuff is happening over and over and over again because mass shootings, really do happen that frequently in the United States.”