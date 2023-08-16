With Donald Trump now officially receiving his fourth indictment, “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough has just one question for the Republicans who are also running for president: “When are you gonna get serious about running” and dump Trump?

As has been his typical refrain in the last few weeks, Scarborough once again raged on Wednesday at how “disgusting” it is that Republicans like Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis are still defending Trump, especially if they’re hoping to lead the country themselves.

“If you’re willing to sit back and excuse somebody trying to steal an election, calling the Republican Secretary of State, who says ‘He was trying to get me to throw out votes’ — that’s what a Republican Secretary of State said, and a Republican governor said,” Scarborough seethed.

“And then you sit there, and you claim, ‘Oh, they’re politicizing the process, they’re weaponizing the process, you’re not fit to be president of the United States,” he finished.

Scarborough argued that, eventually, the other Republican candidates are going to have to make a choice between their own campaign, and Trump’s.

“They keep looking right past the guy who stole nuclear secrets, allegedly,” he said. “The guy who’s sold military secrets, I’ll still say allegedly, even though they’ve gotten dead to rights on that. All of these things! When are you gonna get serious about running for President of the United States and telling the truth about the guy you’re running against?”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.