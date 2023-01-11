In the “Morning Joe” studio Wednesday, host Joe Scarborough went in on the Republican Party, after its inquiry into the “weaponization” of government was approved by a divided House Tuesday.

“I don’t know when the Republican party became the ‘stupid party,'” Scarborough mocked. “I can’t imagine that the White House, the Senate, and others are going to sit back and let these people destroy American intelligence agencies, destroy the FBI, harm our national security [all] because [House Republicans] got a grudge in the name of Donald Trump.”

Republicans pushed this inquiry to create a powerful new committee to scrutinize what they say they believe to be an effort by the government to target and in turn, silence conservatives. After a party-line vote of 221 to 211 with all Democrats opposed, the House approved the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, which is chaired by Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who is also the incoming chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a Trump supporter.

Upon approval of the committee, an investigation will be launched into federal law enforcement and national security agencies. Jordan claims that this committee is meant to preserve the First Amendment, during a time when conservatives are supposedly being unfairly targeted, likely referring to the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property for classified White House documents he didn’t return for more than a year after leaving office.

“The political malpractice continues,” Scarborough said. “I know that there are a lot of former Republicans like me who say, ‘This is really bad. America needs a competent conservative party.’ Instead, we just have these idiots running around, trying to attack the military, trying to attack our intel services, trying to destroy the FBI.”

He continued: “This is the Republican party once again, not reading the room,” Scarborough said. “And by the room, I mean the United States of America, not reading American voters who rejected them in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022. Now, they’re going to try and politicize intelligence. They’re going to try to get top-secret classified documents.”

Scarborough doubled down, questioning who truly has faith in the Republican party, after they continue to push their various conspiracy theories forward.

“We trust these people? They’re going to war against the FBI, they’re attacking the Pentagon, they’re attacking our top-ranked military officers. When are they going to learn?”

Scarborough noted how this committee may just end up harming Republicans themselves.

“MAGA extremists need to keep losing elections,” Scarborough said, referring to all the Trump-backed candidates losing during the recent midterms. “This [committee] is sure to do it, they’re just damaging themselves.”

Watch the full segment here or in the embed above.