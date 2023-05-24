Though most people think twice-impeached-once-indicted former president Donald Trump will never return to Twitter, despite being reinstated back in November, “Morning Joe” panelist Jonathan Lemire isn’t one. In fact, he thinks Trump will return just one minute before Ron DeSantis uses the platform to officially announce his presidential run.

The Florida governor is expected to make his official presidential campaign announcement via a Twitter Spaces interview alongside former CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday night, at 6 p.m. ET. So, in discussing the plan on Wednesday morning’s episode of “Morning Joe,” Lemire guessed that Trump would definitely do everything he can to divert attention from DeSantis.

“I think that tonight at 5:59 p.m. is probably Donald Trump’s first tweet back, trying to steal some of that thunder,” Lemire said.

For the most part though, the “Morning Joe” panel largely derided DeSantis’ decision to announce his candidacy on Twitter, rather than a more public setting.

“It’s certainly not going to silence those whispers that Ron DeSantis lacks basic political skills, retail skills,” Lemire added. “He’s not doing this with a rally, he’s not doing this with a speech. He’s doing it in a safe space, where he’s likely not gonna take any questions from the audience, certainly not reporters.”

Meanwhile, political analyst Elise Jordan called the move “very baffling” simply based on the fact that Musk is “arguably more famous” than DeSantis himself.

“It just seems to make no sense, because first of all, why do you share your big moment with a huge, powerful billionaire, who’s arguably more famous and has more name ID than you do?” she said. “And then second, you’re on this platform that’s diminishing in its popularity and also its reach.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.