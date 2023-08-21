New polling out of Iowa on Monday indicated that more than half of Republicans surveyed not only still support Donald Trump after four indictments, but actively believe him over their own loved ones and authority figures. So, on Monday morning, the host of “Morning Joe” wondered whether Trump’s followers are legitimately considered a cult at this point.

In the latest CBS News survey, 71% of likely Trump voters reported that they feel what Trump tells them is the truth, whereas only 63% said they trust friends and family, and 42% said they trusted their religious leaders. And that particular breakdown makes this poll, in Joe Scarborough’s opinion, “one of the most revealing polls in quite some time.”

“This is the most shocking thing coming from the evangelical church,” Scarborough marveled. “Nearly 30% more people blindly follow their cult leader Donald Trump than their own religious leaders. That’s like, please don’t tell me about how this is a Jesus thing. It’s not a Jesus thing, it’s a cult thing when 30% more blindly follow Trump than listen to religious leaders.”

Scarborough also pulled up the definition of a cult leader on Google, which stipulated that they “must be dynamic, charismatic, and convincing” in order to convince people to follow their “teachings and doctrines.”

“The funny thing there is it doesn’t really fit there, because Donald Trump doesn’t really have any teaching or doctrine other than ‘Follow me blindly,’” Scarborough sniped.

Panelist Charlie Sykes largely agreed, saying point blank “it is a cult.”

“If you had any doubt that, you know, the Republican base has become this hermetically sealed alternative reality, just look at those numbers,” Sykes said. “It is hard to get your head around, you know, that degree of slavish devotion.”

Host Mika Brzezinski added that the most telling sign that Trump followers are in a cult, for her, is that they refuse to have a conversation in which they are questioned about their beliefs.

“That is what I got last night. And that is a cult,” she said. “When you don’t even want to talk about it, because you believe what you believe, even though you know deep inside it may not be true and you don’t care. You follow blindly. Don’t want to talk about it.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.