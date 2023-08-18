‘Morning Joe’ Cracks Up at Trump Canceling News Conference After Promise of ‘Irrefutable’ Proof of Innocence (Video)

Despite Trump claiming to have “irrefutable” proof of his innocence in the case against him from Georgia, the four-time indicted former president canceled the news conference in which he was supposed to present it. And that was simply hilarious to MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” crew, who cracked up about it on-air on Friday.

On Tuesday, Trump posted to Truth Social saying that “a large, complex, detailed but irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia is almost complete & will be presented by me at a major News Conference” set for Monday, August 23.

But, on Thursday night, Trump canceled that conference, saying that his lawyers would prefer to put the information into formal legal filings, and so the press conference was “no longer necessary!”

“Oh my god,” was all Scarborough managed to say through his laughter at reading the post on Friday’s episode of “Morning Joe.”

Jonathan Lemire explained that the cancelation reportedly came at the advice of counsel, who likely told Trump “if you get out there and say the wrong thing, it’s just gonna put you in more and more legal Jeopardy.”

“Which presumably, they’ve been telling him for months now. Right?” Jen Psaki replied, cracking up a bit herself. “Because, he’s gone out there and said things that could be used in court — and we may see Jack Smith and others use in court as the trials begin — as he’s done rallies over the last few months.”

Psaki also pointed out that, if Trump’s lawyers did indeed tell him to cancel the press conference out of self-preservation, it would be a bit of a heel-turn from how Trump normally responds to advice from lawyers.

“This does seem to be one of the first times that we know of where he has potentially listened to legal counsel on what is inadvisable for him by canceling this rally,” she said. “Which probably wasn’t easy because he never likes to look weak. But that does seem to be the most likely theory at this point.”

You can watch the full moment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.