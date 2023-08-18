Chris Christie Says Trump Must Be ‘Very Scared of Me’ if He Skips Debate: If He’s So Far Ahead, Why Not ‘Take a Victory Lap?’ (Video)

With the first Republican presidential debate looming, it’s unclear whether four-time indicted former president Trump will actually show up on Fox News’ stage on Wednesday. But, if he doesn’t, Chris Christie says that all but confirms that Trump is “very scared of me.”

Christie stopped by MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” once more on Friday morning, and host Joe Scarborough wasted no time in getting to business, giving the former New Jersey governor a short welcome, then, without even taking a breath, asking “Is Donald Trump scared of you?”

“Apparently, yes,” Christie replied. “That’s all we can conclude. He apparently is very scared of me because it doesn’t look like he’s gonna show up on Wednesday. And I don’t think, given the memo I read, he’s scared of Ron DeSantis.”

Christie and Scarborough both took a moment to then mock the fact that Trump loves to brag on himself, and is “always about this show of strength,” but won’t actually back it up when the time comes.

“If what he was saying were true, which is he’s got this great record as president, and that he’s so far ahead, why wouldn’t you come onto the stage and take a victory lap?” Christie said. “And just lap everybody else on the stage?”

Christie also pointed out that a staple of Trump’s rally playlists is the song “Macho Man,” and challenged him to live up to that idea.

“If he believes he should be the nominee, if he believes that he’s got such a great record, if he believes he’s the best person to go against Joe Biden, then show up on Wednesday night and stop being such a coward,” he added.

You can watch the full conversation from “Morning Joe” in the video above.