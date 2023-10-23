MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” could only laugh at a Donald Trump post on Truth Social claiming that Sidney Powell never represented him.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski brought up Trump’s recent recent post, in which the former president wrote, “Despite the Fake News reports to the contrary, and without even reaching out to ask the Trump Campaign, MS. POWELL WAS NOT MY ATTORNEY, AND NEVER WAS.”

“Really? co-host Joe Scarborough sarcastically asked. “That’s interesting. I’m so confused.”

“Because he used to say she was,” Brzezinski said.

“In a post on Truth Social …” Brzezinski continued.

“Truth,” Scarborough said mid-chuckle.

“We put that in quotes,” Brzezinski quipped.

Brzezinski then read the post on Truth Social, which directly “contradicts a November 2020 tweet in which Trump wrote Powell had joined his legal team.”

“And the team was being spearheaded by Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani,” Brzezinski continued.

“Truly great team!” replied Scarborough.

“Wow,” Brzezinski said.

“Wonderful lawyers,” Scarborough said.

Powell pleaded guilty in a Georgia court last week to election-interference misdemeanors in a deal with prosecutors that vacated several felony charges in exchange for her potential testimony.

Funnily enough, over on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, co-host Joy Behar correctly predicted that Trump would disvow Powell: “When do you think Donald Trump will be saying, ‘I don’t know who she is, I never met her?’” Behar said.

“Very soon,” a co-host replies.

Watch the entire MSNBC exchange in the video above.