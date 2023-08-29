‘Morning Joe’ Wonders If Trump Trial on Day Before Super Tuesday ‘Makes His Case for Him’ About Biden Interference (Video)

The first of Donald Trump’s four upcoming criminal trials has been set for March 4, just one day before Super Tuesday. But, on this Tuesday morning, “Morning Joe” host Willie Geist wondered if that date actually helps Trump’s claims of biased treatment.

Speaking to MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance, Geist posed the question of whether Judge Tanya Chutkan should’ve considered Super Tuesday when picking a date for the federal trial (this one regarding Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election).

“Because the case that Donald Trump and his lawyers have made is that this is the Biden Justice Department trying to intervene in the election and prevent Donald Trump from being reelected,” Geist explained. “And in some ways, it makes his case for him.”

He continued, “When he says ‘Look I should be out campaigning, this is a big day on the 5th, the next day. Instead I’ll be stuck in a courtroom, right where they want me.’ Do you think the judge thought about that at all?”

But Vance was quick to shut down that notion, informing Geist that Chutkan was simply doing her job, and Trump’s political schedule — as Chutkan herself pointed out upon her ruling — should not be a factor.

“I doubt that she did, Willie. Judges just aren’t used to making political calculations,” Vance explained. “I know that that sounds naive, and people may have trouble believing that — Donald Trump is certainly going to make hay out of this and run with it — but judges really have a lot of control in their own little fiefdoms. And one of those pieces of control is setting calendars and expecting people to show up when they’re told to show up.”

You can watch the full conversation from “Morning Joe” in the video above.