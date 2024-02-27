“Morning Joe” cheered on co-host Willie Geist for a guest role on the final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” taking six whole minutes of Tuesday’s episode to gush over their co-anchor’s performance.

“It is hard to say this because I get emotional about it,” co-host Joe Scarborough said. “I’ve known him for so long. He’s like a member of the family.”

“Morning Joe” then played a clip from the “Curb” episode where Geist is setting up an interview with Larry David.

“I think this is going to work pretty well. You and I will talk in the interview, be loose, you tell your story,” Geist said.

“Everybody has something to say about you. Although, one person did call you an A—hole,” the journalist says as he walks away from David.

David presses Geist on who called him that – with the journalist saying “I don’t give up my sources. I need you to respect my journalistic integrity.”

“Where is the integrity of telling me someone called me an A—hole?” David asks. “Is there integrity there?”

David then takes it upon himself to start guessing who might have called him an A—hole saying, “ You don’t have to give me the source. I know who it was. Ted Danson.”

“No,” replied Willie.

David then guesses Troy Kotsur, a deaf actor who won an Academy Award for his role in “CODA.”

“I hit him with a golf ball because I couldn’t yell ‘fore.’ I threw a bagel at him too,” David adds.

“What do you think he signed to me that you’re an A—hole?” Geist asks.

“Totally, yeah,” David replied.

The “Curb” clip finished playing on “Morning Joe” to applause from the entire panel.

“When are the Emmys?” Geist jokingly asked. “I have to rent a tux.”

Scarborough gushed over the performance saying, “Is that more Brando on the Waterfront? Hoffman and Meryl Streep? Look at him. He owns the screen.”

“It’s like nobody else is there. Sorry, Larry. Willie, this is — this is your new career, my son. This is your future,” Scarborough continued.

“It was commanding,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“Completely eclipsed Larry,” added Scarborough.