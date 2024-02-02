President Joe Biden is reportedly a very loyal viewer of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program and is in regular communication with host Joe Scarborough, according to a Friday report from Axios.

When White House aides appear on the four-hour news-and-opinion show, they are often on between 7 and 7:40 a.m. ET, in order to reach Biden – who is regularly watching.

Scarborough, a former GOP congressman who turned into a Trump critic, is often called by the president to hear his opinion on issues and complain about media coverage from elsewhere. Biden has also consulted with “Morning Joe” regular panelists including Mike Barnicle, Richard Haass, and Jon Meacham.

The president reportedly watches “Morning Joe” so frequently that most of his top aides also watch to anticipate any questions Biden may have afterward. Longtime aide Steve Ricchetti watches most of the program every day and references the show often.

An unnamed White House official told Axios that Biden’s staff believes that the MSNBC program is much fairer to Biden than other news programs. Neither the White House nor MSNBC immediately responded Friday to requests for comment.

According to Axios, Vice President Kamala Harris also watches the MSNBC program. Just last month, she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a dinner at the vice presidential residence for Scarborough and his co-host and wife Mika Brzezinski.