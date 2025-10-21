‘Mortal Kombat II’ Will Hit Theaters a Week Early on Imax

Warner Bros./New Line’s “Mortal Kombat II” will be getting an Imax-exclusive one week run in theaters this May ahead of its nationwide release.

The video game sequel will be released in Imax on May 8 and then expand to all screens on May 15. “Mortal Kombat II” was previously set to release this month, but was moved to May to take advantage of a release slot that Warner used to great success with “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” which grossed a franchise record $315 million worldwide.

“Mortal Kombat II” sees Karl Urban join as fan favorite Johnny Cage, a Jean Claude Van Damme-inspired movie star and martial arts master who is recruited by the thunder god Raiden to join a group of warriors who must defend the planet from Shao Kahn, an overlord from another planet called Outworld who seeks to conquer Earthrealm.

The first “Mortal Kombat” was released in early summer 2021 as theaters reopened amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, grossing $84.4 million worldwide. A sequel was greenlit the following year, with Simon McQuoid returning as director.

“MKII” will come out in a May slate devoid of the traditional Marvel Studios release, as Disney moved “Avengers: Doomsday” to December 2026. In its place, Lionsgate and Universal will release the biopic “Michael” on the first weekend of May, while a sequel to “The Devil Wears Prada” and the “Star Wars” film “The Mandalorian and Grogu” will serve as Disney’s releases for that month.