‘Alien: Earth’ and ‘Wednesday’ Top Most-Anticipated TV Shows of August 2025 | Charts

August is heating up with a wave of fan-favorite returns and high-concept premieres across the major streaming services. From long-awaited spin-offs to dark thrillers and epic origin stories, this month’s lineup is stacked with bold storytelling and big names. Whip Media’s latest Whip Watch Report, powered by U.S. audience data from our TV Time app, reveals the most anticipated new and returning TV shows coming to screens this August.

Top New TV Shows to Watch

Alien: Earth (FX and FX on Hulu, Aug. 12)

This sci-fi horror prequel to the legendary “Alien” franchise lands on Earth with terrifying consequences. Set roughly close to Ripley’s saga, the series explores humanity’s encounters with the Xenomorph species on Earth and the corporate greed that invites it. Expect cinematic action, chilling suspense, and the franchise’s signature dread.

Chief of War (Apple TV+, Aug. 1)

Jason Momoa stars in this historical epic as Kaʻiana, a Native Hawaiian warrior who navigates colonization, betrayal, and bloodshed in the 18th century. Blending intense battles with cultural depth, “Chief of War” is a sweeping action drama rooted in real history.

Eyes of Wakanda (Disney+, Aug. 1)

Set in the Marvel universe, this animated action-adventure anthology explores the legacy of Wakandan warriors across centuries. Each episode follows a different hero on a global mission to recover stolen vibranium, expanding the mythos beyond Black Panther’s reign.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (Starz, Aug. 8)

This prequel to “Outlander” dives into the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents in 18th-century Scotland and Claire Beauchamp’s parents in World War 1-era England. With romantic drama, historical intrigue, and time-spanning emotion, “Blood of My Blood” deepens the world fans already adore.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf (Prime Video, Aug. 27)

This gritty military thriller serves as an original prequel to “The Terminal List,” with a focus on the backstory of SEAL-turned-CIA operative Ben Edwards. Packed with action, conspiracy, and revenge, “Dark Wolf” expands the world of James Reece with a sharper, darker edge.

Most anticipated TV shows of August 2025 (Data via Whip Media)

Returning Favorites This August

Wednesday (Netflix, Aug. 6)

Jenna Ortega returns as the gothic icon in Season 2 of “Wednesday,” which promises more twisted mysteries, deadpan wit, and spine-chilling school drama at Nevermore Academy. Fans can expect deeper mythology and even darker secrets this season.

Peacemaker (HBO Max, Aug. 21)

John Cena is back in James Gunn’s explosive action, drama, and comedy series. Season 2 picks up with new missions, unexpected alliances, and plenty of absurd humor all while diving deeper into Peacemaker’s questionable heroism and emotional baggage. The show is known for its unique blend of genres, balancing wild spectacle with surprising emotional depth.

My Life With the Walter Boys (Netflix, Aug. 28)

The teen romantic drama returns for Season 2, continuing the story of Jackie and her complicated life with a large family of boys under one roof. Expect heartbreak, growth, and swoon-worthy moments as new love triangles emerge.

Upload (Prime Video, Aug. 25)

This tech-driven comedy-drama heads into its fourth season and final season with more digital dilemmas and afterlife absurdity. Nathan and Nora face escalating threats in both the real and virtual worlds, with big questions about identity, love, and control.

Platonic (2023) (Apple TV+, Aug. 6)

Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen return in this unconventional friendship comedy about two longtime best friends navigating life, love, and middle age. With sharp writing and warm chemistry, “Platonic” continues to blend raunchy laughs with real emotional stakes.